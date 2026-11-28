CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Idan Toklomati scored in second-half stoppage time to help Charlotte advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals for the first time in club history with a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Fire on Saturday.

Toklomati got past a defender along the right side and cut back another defender to find Pep Biel, who played it back with a back-heel pass for a one-touch finish. Toklomati immediately took off his jersey and threw it into the air before celebrating with his teammates on the ground.

Chicago was swept in the first round of the playoffs for the second consecutive season.

Charlotte forward Allan Saint-Maximin opened the scoring in the eighth minute on a shot from the corner of the 18-yard box that deflected in off the post. Saint-Maximin has tallied 10 goal contributions (three goals and seven assists) since joining the team over the summer.

Maren Haile-Selassie tied it at 1-all in the 54th. Philip Zinckernagel lifted a pass over the defense to find the head of Jonathan Bamba and Haile-Selassie poked it in.

It was the second straight game Charlotte won 2-1 with a goal in stoppage time. Last weekend Biel, who last season’s playoffs due to a knee tendon injury, scored on a rebound after goalkeeper Josh Cohen blocked his initial penalty kick attempt. As soon as the ball bounced off Cohen’s hands, Biel was there to put the second-chance shot into the net.

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