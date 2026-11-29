LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Elijah Moore’s 17 points helped McNeese defeat Louisiana 54-49 on Saturday.

Moore added eight rebounds for the Cowboys (3-2). Larry Johnson scored 10 points while shooting 3 for 14 and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line. Christian Nitu shot 3 for 5, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with eight points.

Jamyron Keller finished with 20 points and six rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns (2-5). Louisiana also got 13 points from Trent Middleton. Isaiah Wilks also had six points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.