Can New Siding Help Your Home Sell Faster?

Even when home buyers appear to take their time deciding on a purchase, they tend to make up their minds fast. First impressions are everything. If someone doesn’t immediately feel at home when they first drive up to a home, they might complete the tour, but then they’ll keep looking.

Before potential buyers notice an upgraded kitchen or remodeled bathroom, they’re forming an opinion from the curb. If your siding looks worn out, dated, or damaged, it signals to people that they’ll need to put in some hard work to make their new home feel good.

New siding completely avoids that scenario. It communicates that the home has been well-maintained and is move-in ready. That simple shift can significantly impact how fast your home sells.

First impressions drive buyer behavior

Your home’s exterior creates a solid first impression before they even walk through the front door. You can control that first impression and turn it into a positive experience by upgrading your siding. New siding creates a strong first impression and makes people want to go inside.

Buyers assume that what they can’t see inside a home will match their first impressions. When buyers see clean, modern siding, they mentally upgrade the home’s condition before even seeing the rest of the property. This uplifted perception can increase their desire to buy the home and reduce hesitation.

New siding also helps you generate interested buyers online. Most buyers will start their home search online, and listings that clearly show beautiful siding will get more clicks.

New siding can help your home sell faster

If you want your home to sell fast, new siding is a great way to increase buyer confidence by making your home look “finished.” People don’t want to put in a lot of work after buying a home, and new siding makes a home look ready to move in. Move-in-ready homes sell faster than fixer-uppers and homes that need major repairs.

Old, damaged siding can also trigger buyers to request additional inspections or price reductions that slow the process. By replacing your siding before listing your home for sale, you’ll eliminate a major source of hesitation and strengthen your pricing.

Keep in mind that buyers look for reasons to pass on a home. Outdated siding is an immediate reason to say no. New siding removes that easy objection from the start.

New siding boosts appraisal and perceived value

Homes that look more valuable tend to attract faster, stronger offers. Siding plays a huge role in shaping this perception. According to Remodeling Magazine’s 2023 Cost Value Report, fiber cement siding provides an average ROI of 88.5%, which is one of the highest returns among all exterior upgrades.

With an updated exterior, you can justify higher asking prices because potential buyers will see fewer immediate expenses. In many markets, buyers expect properties to be fully move-in ready, and new siding helps your home meet those expectations. When buyers see a home as more valuable, they’re less likely to drag their feet or negotiate aggressively.

Attractive siding makes your listing stand out

In a crowded market, standing out isn’t optional. Beautiful siding gives your home a visual advantage on listing sites. Having a visually appealing exterior can stop people from scrolling and get them to click on your listing. Potential buyers tend to scroll through listings quickly and are more likely to click when they see an attractive home. More clicks mean more serious inquiries.

But it’s not just your main photo that matters. When beautiful siding can be seen in multiple photos, it creates a positive overall impression on the buyer. For example, new siding can even make your backyard look more appealing.

Beautiful siding reduces concession requests

Sometimes buyers ask a seller to reduce the price to accommodate necessary repairs. Others will ask for upfront credit so they can replace the siding right away. Lowering your price is easier than giving credits or making last-minute repairs yourself. However, showing your home with poor siding will reduce the number of interested buyers, and your home could sit on the market longer.

Selling your home quickly requires buyer confidence

If you want your home to sell fast, you need to remove hesitation wherever possible. You can do this by creating a strong first impression through strategic renovations. New siding happens to be one of the most impactful changes you can make.

Replacing old siding improves your home’s aesthetics, but more importantly, it makes it easier for buyers to say yes.

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