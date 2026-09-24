Make A Difference In A Child’s Life Through Books

Sonora, CA – Making a difference in a child’s life through books was the lifelong commitment of music icon Dolly Parton, reflected in her Imagination Library, and there is a new way to give to the program.

The Dollywood Foundation is holding a “Give Like Dolly Day” on Friday, September 25. The organizers say it is a global day dedicated to supporting local Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library programs and honoring Dolly’s extraordinary legacy of inspiring children to dream big and develop a lifelong love of reading. They quoted Dolly, who often said, “If you can read, you can do anything, dream anything and be anything.”

Thousands of local Imagination Library Partners around the world help carry the superstar’s mission forward in their communities. Calling them the “true heroes” of her program, according to foundation officials, the library program ensures children from birth to age five receive a free, high-quality book mailed directly to their home each month.

“For Dolly, giving was always personal and from her heart,” said Jeff Conyers, president of The Dollywood Foundation. “She believed deeply in helping people, especially children, and she always felt if you are in a position to help, you should help. Give Like Dolly Day is an opportunity for people everywhere to not only support their local Imagination Library Partners but also other local nonprofits helping children.”

Dolly founded the Imagination Library in 1995 in honor of her father, who could not read or write, and it is now offered worldwide.

Foundation officials provided these details on Give Like Dolly Day:

Give directly to their local Imagination Library Partner to help more children in their community receive books.

Share how they give like Dolly and encourage others to support children in their communities using #GiveLikeDolly.

The Dollywood Foundation directs people to go to ImaginationLibrary.com, where they can find the program serving their community by selecting “Check Availability” and entering their ZIP code. The Give Like Dolly Day will be an annual event, celebrated every September 25th.