District Attorney Makes Statement About Brown Act Complaints

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County District Attorney’s Office has closed an investigation centered around complaints made about a group of supervisors speaking at the recent Reagan Dinner.

The DA reports receiving “numerous citizen complaints” alleging Brown Act violations at the event held on September 12 in Jamestown.

It was in relation to Tuolumne County Supervisors Anaiah Kirk, Steve Griefer, and Mike Holland appearing on stage and talking about government happenings. The fundraiser was put on by the Tuolumne County Republicans.

The Ralph A. Brown Act requires that local government meetings be posted ahead of time and that members of the public have a chance to attend. The Brown Act is in place to ensure that any government decisions are made in public view.

The DA’s statement clarifies that Brown Act complaints are primarily investigated and enforced either by the local district attorney’s office or through private civil lawsuits.

The statement reads, “On September 16, 2026, the Tuolumne County District Attorney’s Office opened an investigation to evaluate the allegations. The District Attorney’s Office also thoroughly reviewed Government Code sections related to the Brown Act, including exceptions found in Section 54952.2(c). Based on this investigation, plus review of relevant statutes and Attorney General advisory opinions, the actions of Supervisors Holland, Kirk, and Griefer do not rise to a level requiring action by the District Attorney’s Office. The matter is closed at this time.”