Prescribed Burning Project To Span 780 Acres In Calaveras Big Trees

Arnold, CA — Starting as early as Wednesday, September 30, there will be a significant prescribed burning project in Calaveras Big Trees State Park.

Four treatment areas have been identified, covering 780 acres in the South Grove area, North Grove Meadow, and West Moran. All of the burning will depend on the current weather, vegetation conditions, and air quality.

During and after the prescribed burning, visitors should expect partial park closures, including the South Grove Trail, Beaver Creek area, Bradley Grove Trail, the fire road around the South Grove, the Walter W. Smith Memorial Parkway south of the Stanislaus River, and West Moran Road at the park boundary with Upper Moran Road.

Closures may start as soon as Sept. 30.

A community town hall about the project is planned for Monday, September 28, from 6-7:30 pm at the Calaveras Big Trees State Park – Educational Resources Room at 1170 Highway 4 in Arnold. People can also attend virtually, but pre-registration is required.