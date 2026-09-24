Update: Fire Near Lake Don Pedro Forward Spread Stopped

Update at 1:10 p.m.: CAL FIRE reports that crews have stopped the forward spread of the Ladera Fire, burning near Lake Don Pedro in Tuolumne County at two acres in size. In coming resources have been called off. A ground crew will remain on scene working towards full containment and then mopping up. What ignited this blaze is under investigation.

Original post at 12:47 p.m.: Tuolumne County, CA – Air and ground resources are working on a vegetation fire, named the Ladera Fire, burning near Lake Don Pedro in Tuolumne County.

The flames broke out in grass along Highway 132 near Ladera Way and Isabel Way, north of the highway in the La Grange area. CAL FIRE reports the fire’s size is two acres and the flames are moving at a slow rate of spread. There is a structure in the area, but CAL FIRE reports it is not threatened at this time.

An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.