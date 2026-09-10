Idan Toklomati’s late winner gives Charlotte a 2-1 victory over Montreal

MONTREAL (AP) — Idan Toklomati scored a go-ahead goal in the 81st minute to give Charlotte a 2-1 victory over Montreal on a rainy Wednesday night.

Charlotte (11-7-6) has lost just one of its last 11 MLS regular-season games — a stretch that includes seven victories.

Montreal (5-13-6), last in the Eastern Conference, sits eight points behind Toronto FC for the ninth and final playoff spot.

Three minutes after Montreal opened the scoring, Liel Abada tied it for Charlotte in the 37th. Allan Saint-Maximin led a counterattack and found Abada, who sent a powerful shot off the underside of the crossbar and into the net.

In the 81st, David Schnegg was left alone along the left sideline, and he sent a cross to the penalty spot for a wide-open Toklomati to redirect.

Former Charlotte striker Daniel Ríos gave Montreal a 1-0 lead in the 34th by heading in Luca Petrasso’s cross.

Up next

Charlotte: At Cincinnati on Saturday.

Montreal: At Colorado on Saturday.

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