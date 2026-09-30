Crash at British Columbia mall kills 2, injures 2 after possible medical emergency

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Two people were killed and two others injured Wednesday in a crash at a mall in Delta, British Columbia, that police said may have been caused by a medical emergency and was not related to nearby National Day for Truth and Reconciliation events.

Delta police said the injured were treated at the scene and taken to a hospital.

A community march marking the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation was taking place nearby on Tsawwassen First Nation lands. Police said the crash was not related to the march.

Video posted online from the scene showed a truck against the exterior of the Tsawwassen Mills shopping center, with police tape, ambulances and a helicopter in the parking lot.

Tsawwassen First Nation said in a statement that it was “deeply saddened” by the incident but would not release further details out of respect for the families and ongoing response efforts.

Canada’s National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, observed Sept. 30, honors Indigenous children who died while attending government-funded, church-run residential schools, as well as survivors, their families and communities. The federal holiday was created in 2021.