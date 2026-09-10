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Toronto extends unbeaten streak to 7 games after 2-1 win over Nashville

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By AP News
MLS Nashville Toronto Soccer

MLS Nashville Toronto Soccer

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TORONTO (AP) — Dániel Sallói had a tying goal in the 72nd minute and Emilio Aristizábal scored in second-half stoppage time to give Toronto a 2-1 victory over MLS frontrunner Nashville on Wednesday night.

Toronto (6-7-11) extended its unbeaten streak to seven games, going 3-0-4 in that span. It was Toronto’s first win against Nashville since Sept. 18, 2021.

Nashville (16-3-5) had its unbeaten streak halted at six games.

Sallói headed in Theo Corbeanu’s cross in front of the goal.

Aristizábal, who subbed in for striker Josh Sargent in the 75th, knocked in the winner from close range three minutes into extra time.

Nashville took a 1-0 lead in the fourth minute on an own goal by Niklas Dorsch, who was in the lineup for the first time since suffering a facial fracture on Aug. 19. It was Toronto’s second straight game scoring an own goal.

Up next

Nashville: At Miami on Saturday.

Toronto: At Orlando on Saturday.

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See AP’s full soccer coverage here

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