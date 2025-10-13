TUD Expands Wildfire Defense With New Fire Water Draft Points

Sonora, CA– Tuolumne Utilities District is expanding Tuolumne County’s wildfire defense network with the addition of four new fire water draft points, giving firefighters faster access to raw water for suppression in remote areas while preserving potable supplies for residents.

The draft points, located along the district’s raw water ditches and reservoirs, allow emergency crews to refill engines and tenders more quickly during wildfires. The effort is part of TUD’s newly adopted Wildfire Defense Plan, supported by a $249,927 USDA Forest Service Community Wildfire Defense Grant. The plan outlines 49 strategic draft point sites throughout the district’s system. Tuolumne Fire District Chief Jeff Santi said the new draft points will be “vital in reducing refill time for fire apparatus and reducing the impact on potable water systems.” CAL FIRE Tuolumne–Calaveras Unit Chief Nick Casci and Twain Harte Fire Chief Neil Games also praised the initiative as a model of collaboration among local, state, and federal agencies. The Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians assisted in identifying sites and coordinating logistics. Tribal Chairman Kevin Day called the effort “a critical investment in safety and collaboration.”

TUD Board President Ron Ringen said the district is now seeking additional grant funding to expand the program to all 49 planned locations, continuing the county’s push to strengthen wildfire resilience.