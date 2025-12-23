Atmospheric River Forecast Has Tuolumne County Offering Sand

Sonora, CA – With the Christmas holiday weather forecast predicting a series of warm atmospheric rivers delivering moderate to heavy rain to the Mother Lode throughout the week, Tuolumne County is supplying sand in case of floods.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the Mother Lode, the Sierra Nevada, and Yosemite National Park during the week, as reported here. The Public Works Department has announced sand locations throughout the county to help the public prepare for the upcoming storm. People must bring their own shovels and bags, which are available at most local hardware stores. Sand can be found at the following locations:

Columbia – Airport parking lot, 10723 Airport Road

Tuolumne – 18870 Birch Street and the corner of Parkview Lane and Chestnut Ave.

Jamestown – Corner of 7th Avenue and 8th Street

Big Oak/Groveland, 11242 Wards Ferry Road

As earlier reported here, Calaveras County Public Works is also offering sand to residents at two locations, including Valley Springs, where flooding caused damage to homes in 2023. For more flood preparedness information, including floodwaters getting into a well, click here.