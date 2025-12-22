Extended Christmas Holiday For County Workers

Tuolumne County, CA – Tuolumne County workers will get an extra day to celebrate this Christmas holiday after an executive order signed by President Donald Trump.

County leaders report that last week, President Trump issued an executive order extending the holiday weekend for this year only to Wednesday, December 24, 2025, and Friday, December 26, 2025.

Tuolumne County’s ordinance code also includes any presidentially proclaimed federal holiday as a paid county holiday. The County shared, “As a result, December 26, 2025, will be added as a County holiday for this year. Therefore, all Tuolumne County offices will be closed to the public December 24, 25, and 26, 2025. However, public safety offices will follow their normal schedule during this holiday.”

The County of Tuolumne Offices provided this Christmas and New Year holiday schedule, with the following offices being closed for the updated County Holiday dates of 12/24-26 & 1/1:

Public Defender, Sheriff-Civil & Administration, Archives, Recorder (dates with reduced hours below), District Attorney, Recreation and All Library Branches, Human Resources, and County Counsel.

The following departments will be closed: Wednesday, 12/24, through Friday, 1/2:

County Administration, Clerk of the Board of Supervisors, Public Works, and Community Development (Building inspections will still happen 12/29-31).

The following offices will have reduced/modified hours as listed:

Assessor – Closed 12/22-26 and 1/1

Treasurer/Tax Collector – Closed 12/24-26 and 1/1

Probation Department and GEO Day Reporting – Closed 12/24-26 and 12/31-1/2

Work Release Program – Closed 12/22-27 and 12/31-1/2

Department of Social Services and Veteran Services – Closed 12/24-26 and 1/1-2

Public Health – Closed 12/24-26 and 1/1-2

Agricultural Commissioner/Air Pollution Control – Closed 12/24-1/1

County Clerk and Auditor-Controller – Closed 12/24-12/26 and 1/1 with Limited hours of 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on 12/22 and 12/23

Behavioral Health Department – Closed 12/24-26 and 1/1, meaning routine and administrative services will not be available. However, Crisis Services will continue to operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, including all holidays.

If you are experiencing a behavioral health crisis, you can receive immediate assistance:

Call our Crisis Line at 209-533-7000 for immediate phone/mobile services and support

or Access emergency care through the local emergency department

Emergency Services—Available as usual, 24/7: