One Person Flown From Pickup Vs. Tree Crash

Burson, CA – A pickup versus tree crash in the Burson area of Calaveras County resulted in one person being flown from the scene and warnings to slow down and be patient during the Christmas holiday.

Calaveras Consolidated Fire (CCF) crews responded to the scene this morning on Pettinger Road off Highway 12. Upon their arrival, they found the truck had smashed head-on into the tree, as pictured in the image box. It is unclear how many occupants were in the pickup, but one patient was flown to a hospital in the Valley. CCF warns motorists, “We have several days of rain and wind forecasted. Roads and highways will be impacted. A reminder to everyone to wear your seatbelts and take a little extra time to get to your destination.”

The crash remains under investigation by the CHP.