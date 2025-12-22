TCSOS Receives Elaine Symons Baker Award

Skip to main content
By B.J. Hansen
Zack Abernathy and Rob Egger

Zack Abernathy and Rob Egger

Sonora, CA — Citing the work being done to support youth mental health programs and initiatives, the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Office is receiving the 2025 Elaine Symons Baker Community Impact Award from the Sonora Area Foundation.

It is voted on each year by the SAF Board of Directors. TCSOS was presented with a $20,000 grant to be used for existing and new programs that support youth mental health.

Receiving the check were Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Zack Abernathy and TCSOS Director of Grant Programs Rob Egger.

It is the second notable grant award recently announced by the foundation. In late October, Nancy’s Hope was awarded the Irving J Symons Award.

Both significant community honors (and related grant awards) are annually presented by the foundation.

