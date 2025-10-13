Candlelight Vigil Planned For Beloved Summerville High Student

Tuolumne, CA — The Summerville High School community, and countless others throughout Tuolumne County, are grieving the loss of an 11th grade student who died from an unexpected medical issue on Friday evening.

Brayden Irwin was 16 years old.

Summerville High Principal Brett Christopher relays that a candlelight vigil will be held this evening (Monday) at 7 pm in the Summerville High quad. If it is raining, it will be relocated to the gym.

Christopher adds that the school is very thankful for all of the community support felt on campus today. There was extra support from the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools office, and the local faith community, to assist students and staff.

Christopher states, “We are extremely grateful for everyone’s love and support for Brayden’s family, friends and our school.”

A fundraising page set up for his family notes, “Brayden was a bright light in every room he entered. Whether he was living out his faith at church, showing his school spirit by cheering alongside the cheerleaders at football games, making his friends and family laugh in a way only he could…Brayden had a special way of making everyone around him smile.”