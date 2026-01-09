Skip to main content
New Details Released Following A Valley Springs Van Fire Between Hwy 12 And 26

By Tracey Petersen
Valley Springs, CA – New details are being released about an early morning van fire in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County that ignited between Highways 12 and 26.

As previously reported here, the van was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived at the scene, which was initially reported along Highway 12 and Pine Street. Calaveras Consolidated Fire (CCF) reports the fire ignited in a van located off Highway 26 in a field behind the Sender’s Market ACE Hardware store, and belonged to a homeless man.

“The fire was extinguished, and firefighters searched the area but could not locate the vehicle’s owner,” according to CCF.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

