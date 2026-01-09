Update: HWY 49 Crash In Mokelumne Hill

Update at 12:50 p.m.: The CHP is reporting minor injuries in this crash. The highway is still blocked with officers directing traffic. Find more details below.

Original post at 12:13 p.m.: Mokelumne Hill, CA—First responders are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 49 in the Mokelumne Hill area of Calaveras County.

The collision occurred just before 11:30 a.m. near the Highway 26 intersection. The CHP reports that a Toyota minivan and another unidentified vehicle collided, resulting in the vehicle flipping onto its side. An ambulance is headed to the scene, but currently, there is no information regarding injuries. Officers are directing traffic, so motorists may want to avoid the area. We’ll have an update as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.