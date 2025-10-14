Chinese Camp Benefit Dinner Being Organized

Chinese Camp, CA — An event scheduled for next month aims to raise $250,000 to support Chinese Camp residents as they rebuild their homes and livelihoods.

The Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce is hosting the event, along with local sponsors and numerous community leaders.

All proceeds will go directly to the Sonora Area Foundation’s Wildfire Victims Fund, ensuring that every dollar supports those directly impacted by the TCU September Lightning Complex Fire.

The fundraiser, November 14, at 6 pm, at the Chicken Ranch Casino Resort, will include dinner, live music, a silent auction, guest speakers, and a silent auction.

TC Chamber President Mathew Galvan says, “It’s about standing shoulder-to-shoulder with our neighbors who have lost everything and showing them that this community takes care of its own.”

Information about tickets and sponsorship opportunities can be found here.