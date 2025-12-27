Skip to main content
Caltrans Planning Work On Highways 49 and 26

By B.J. Hansen
Caltrans logo

Caltrans logo

Photo Icon View Photo

There are two areas where travelers should prepare for traffic delays next week.

Caltrans reports that in Tuolumne County (Sonora), there will be one-way traffic control on Highway 49 from Wyckoff Street to Shaws Flat Road, for tree work, this coming Monday and Tuesday, December 29-30. Minor delays should be expected between 9 am – 3 pm, and travelers should consider taking an alternate route.

In Calaveras County (Mokelumne Hill), there is ongoing construction on Highway 26 between Gill Haven Drive and Rich Gulch Lane. The work is continuing through Friday, January 16, and minor traffic delays should be expected.

