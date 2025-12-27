Senator Alvarado-Gil’s Legislative Priorities Outlined

Sonora, CA — The California legislature kicks off a new session next month, and Mother Lode Republican Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil has released a list of budget priorities for the New Year.

They include fully funding Proposition 36 (passed by voters in 2024 to reduce crime), investing in wildfire prevention and mitigation, supporting distressed hospitals, expanding tax breaks for renters, reducing government-imposed unemployment debt for job creators, and investing in more water storage.

Related to Prop 36, she says that law enforcement and mental health providers estimate it will cost $350 million annually to fully implement the November 2024 ballot measure. The current 2025-26 budget only provides $80 million.

For wildfires, Alvarado-Gil proposes a minimum $2 billion annual commitment to fire prevention, including utilizing year-round firefighters, and prioritizing CAL FIRE grants to areas with the highest concentration of FAIR Plan members.

To reduce the risk of hospital closures due to Medi-Cal underpayments, she would like to see the Distressed Hospital Loan Program (funded at $300 million back in 2023-24) at least be restored to that level.

She also hopes to see the state’s renters’ tax credit expanded to help provide relief from rising housing costs.

She says the priorities reflect the needs of families in District 4 and across the state.

“California has the resources to address our most pressing challenges, but only if we prioritize fiscal responsibility, accountability, and real results over wasteful spending,” said Senator Alvarado-Gil.