Calaveras Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson, Lt. Stark, Retires

San Andreas, CA — Lieutenant Greg Stark, a well-known community leader, has retired following a 31-year career with the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office.

In addition to various other roles, most recently, he has been serving as the department’s Public Information Officer, helping to connect the sheriff’s office with the community.

Lieutenant Stark began his career in 1994 as a Correctional Officer, following in the footsteps of his father, John, who had a distinguished career in law enforcement with the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Lieutenant Stark advanced through the ranks, gaining experience in custody operations, patrol, investigations, specialized teams, and administration.

The Sheriff’s Office reports that early in his career, Lieutenant Stark served as a Correctional Officer and Field Training Officer before moving into Patrol as a Deputy in 1998. He was promoted to Corporal in 2003 and to Patrol Sergeant in 2005, supervising assignments that included Off-Highway Vehicle enforcement, Bailiff operations, and patrol at Lake Camanche. He continued in that role until 2014. From 2014 to 2017, he served as a Sergeant in the Marine Safety Division, then as Criminal Investigations Sergeant from 2017 to 2019. He was promoted to Lieutenant in 2021. He served in the Operations Division and, most recently, as Administration Lieutenant from October 2022 until his retirement.

Throughout his career, Lieutenant Stark was very involved in specialized teams and programs. He spent 25 years in Search and Rescue, 14 years as a Dive Team member and leader, and 12 years on the Sheriff’s SWAT team, eventually serving as SWAT Commander. He also worked with the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team, coordinated Law Enforcement Mutual Aid, led the Rural Crimes program, and oversaw Neighborhood Watch.

Lieutenant Stark also supervised the K-9 program, led the Crowd Control team, served on the Sheriff’s Bike Team for eight years, and represented law enforcement on the CAL FIRE Type 1 Incident Management Team. He also hosted the Calaveras Behind the Badge podcast.

Lieutenant Stark earned three Medals of Merit, two Unit Citations, five Campaign Ribbons, and was named Deputy of the Year in 2006.