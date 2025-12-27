Sierra Snowpack Gets A Boost From Winter Storms

Sonora, CA — The snowpack for the Central Sierra Nevada region, which includes Tuolumne and Calaveras counties, is at 73% of average for the date, according to the California Department of Water Resources.

After a relatively dry November and early December, a Christmas week atmospheric river system dropped heavy precipitation across California.

The Southern Sierra is at 95% of average, the Northern Sierra is 44%, and the statewide average is 69%.

The readings are via electronic sensors. The Department of Water Resources is planning to conduct its first manual snowpack reading of the season, next week.

We reported earlier that the snowfall allowed Dodge Ridge Mountain Resort to open for the season today (December 27), and Bear Valley Resort to resume operations.