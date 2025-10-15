Senator Alvarado-Gil Raises Alarm About Regional Wine Industry

Murphys, CA — California Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil says the state needs to help wine grape growers and vintners with policy support in response challenges facing the industry in the Sierra Foothills and Central Valley.

She is disappointed that the California Senate Select Committee on Wine has not met since November 2023. The group reviews issues and makes policy recommendations for the wine industry.

“The neglect our committee has shown rural California must be addressed in the 2026 legislative session,” says Alvarado-Gil. “Local economies rely on wine revenue and tourism. Our wine industry leaders are crying out for help.”

Senator Alvarado-Gil made the statements ahead of a public meeting she attended with members of the industry at the Murphys Historic Hotel on Tuesday afternoon.

A statement from Jody Garcia, Calaveras County Winegrape Alliance Executive Director Jody Garcia, notes, “We urge the California Senate Committee to prioritize issues impacting small and rural wineries, the backbone of California’s wine industry. Their voices are often sidelined in water policy, labeling, and labor law discussions. Enhanced support for tourism infrastructure, wildfire prevention, and workforce development is critical. The industry needs balanced representation for both large and small producers across California.”

Alvarado-Gil’s office cites statistics such as a statewide “2024 Harvest Collapse,” with last year’s wine grape crush being the lightest in 20 years. She adds that 350,000 tons were abandoned, hitting the Sierra Foothills and Central Valley the hardest. In Amador County, she notes that 60% of 2024’s grape crop went unpicked due to no buyer contracts.

The wine industry is a major aspect of regional economies, and the counties rely on the related tourism spending. Statistics also note that fewer Americans, especially under 35, are consuming alcohol. There are also environmental pressures, such as recent wildfires, drought, and frost, compounded with labor shortages and market saturation.

Alvarado-Gil concludes, “With much of our crops rotting and revenue plummeting, we risk losing our vineyards and California’s reputation as a global wine leader…We have a responsibility to assist the winegrowers in our districts as promised.”