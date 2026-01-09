Rumors Of ATCAA Food Bank Closing Untrue

Sonora, CA – Rumors reporting that Amador Tuolumne Community Action Agency (ATCAA) is closing its food banks are being debunked by officials there.

In a social media post, there is a notice stating that ATCAA Food Bank URGENTLY needs funding to remain open in 2026 and asks the public to contact the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors with concerns.

“We have been made aware of information circulating that the Food Bank is in danger of closing. This is FALSE INFORMATION,” explained ATCAA officials.

While acknowledging that there has been a lack of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding, they disclosed, “ATCAA has been handling that for the past 2 years. We have been using our reserves and have other funding sources, including the recent donation by the Sonora Area Foundation.”

As reported here in November, that grant was a match of up to $50,000 for every dollar donated by the public, with the goal of raising $100,000.

“Thanks to the generous support of the community and the Sonora Area Foundation’s efforts, we received over $130,000 in support this past fall,” relayed ATCAA officials. “Though the need continues to grow and we could always use volunteer and monetary support, the community does not need to worry that the Food Bank will cease to exist.”

The ATCAA post included thanking the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors for their support, with additional praise for District 2 Supervisor Ryan Campbell and District 5 Supervisor Jaron Brandon, who also sit on the ATCAA board. For more information about the Food Bank, ATCAA’s services, or to donate or volunteer, click here.