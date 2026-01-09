Report Of Officer-Involved Shooting In Sonora ‘Unsubstantiated’

Sonora, CA – A report on social media about an officer-involved shooting near Big Hill Road in Sonora is “unsubstantiated,” according to Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials.

Sheriff’s officials relayed that dispatch was notified of a social media post reporting a shooting involving deputies on Old Oak Ranch Road today. After receiving that information, the dispatcher radioed deputies and discovered none were in that area. They then contacted other law enforcement agencies in the county and found that no police or CHP officers were in that area either, but sent deputies to investigate, who were unable to locate any evidence of a shooting there.

“After confirming with our local law enforcement partners, we can state that neither our office nor our partners were involved in any shooting,” stated sheriff’s officials.