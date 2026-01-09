Tangipa Takes Issue With Newsom’s Homelessness Statements

Sacramento, CA — A recent reduction in unsheltered homeless residents in California was one of the accomplishments Governor Gavin Newsom touted in this week’s State of the State Address.

Newsom said that homelessness dropped by 9% in California in 2025. He noted that it was the first decline in nearly two decades and that the national average increased by 18% during the same period. He also stated that California has removed 19,000 encampments since 2021.

The celebratory remarks around homelessness are something that stood out to District 8 Republican Assemblyman David Tangipa, who represents the Mother Lode region.

Tangipa counters, “He’s looking at a drop in homelessness and bragging about it when, if you look back to when he started in office, homelessness in California was around 130,000 individuals in 2011, and now it exceeds 180,000 individuals in the state of California. So he increased homelessness and is now bragging that it has slightly decreased.”

Tangipa continued, “That is gaslighting beyond belief, and the credit that he’s taking, he had nothing to do for. So Californians actually succeed despite the governor, not because of the governor. And this gaslighting is something that I think a lot of people are starting to wake up to, and they’re gonna see that it’s bad policy and bad leadership.”

Tangipa, who is based in Fresno County, represents various communities in the Sierra Foothills.