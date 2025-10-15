Non-Emergency Lines Down For TCSO And SPD

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office and Sonora Police Department are both notifying the community that the non-emergency phone lines are currently down.

911 is still operating normally.

Some others throughout the Mother Lode have also been experiencing phone service issues.

For the time being, anyone needing to contact the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office for a non-emergency can call either 209-770-6969 or 209-768-3666.

Those needing to reach the Sonora PD for a non-emergency can call one of three numbers: 209-591-9200, 209-591-9201, or 209-591-9202.

The sheriff’s office adds that it is actively working with its service providers to fix the issue and will provide an update once it is resolved.

No additional information is immediately available.