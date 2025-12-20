Skip to main content
Suspected Drug Activity At A Local Lodge Lands Two In Jail

By Tracey Petersen
Sonora, CA – A weeklong investigation surrounding possible drug activity at a local lodge resulted in the arrest of a Sonora man and woman after a search of their rooms uncovered weapons and suspected fentanyl.

“Officers followed up and observed behavior consistent with ongoing drug-related activity at the establishment,” relayed Sonora Police.

Officers, with assistance from the Tuolumne Narcotics Team, searched two units in the Sonora Gold Lodge on Stockton Street in Sonora last week. Inside the room were 45-year-old Terri Lynn Smith and 59-year-old Keith Louis Dolinshek, firearms, ammunition, drug paraphernalia, a significant amount of suspected fentanyl pills, and drug packaging material consistent with sales.

The pair were booked on felony drug and weapon charges, while Smith was also charged with misdemeanor and felony drug charges.

