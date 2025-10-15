Event Will Raise Awareness About Women’s Health, Breast Cancer Detection

Tuolumne, CA — The third annual Women’s Wellness Event is coming up this Saturday at the Tuolumne Me-Wuk Indian Health Center on Cherry Valley Blvd in Tuolumne.

Designed to be an intimate, community-focused gathering, there will be information booths, raffle prizes, cooking demonstrations, women’s self-defense guidance, local vendors, and music from Debora Olguin.

A main goal is to raise awareness about breast cancer detection, with a focus on the value of early detection.

It holds deep meaning for Becky Shokraii, Chief Administrative Officer of the Tuolumne Me-Wuk Indian Health Center, who shares, “My sister Elisa was only 39 when she sensed something wasn’t right. Even though her mammograms were regular, she trusted her instincts and pushed for answers. That persistence uncovered triple-negative breast cancer. I lost her just a year later, at 40. As a healthcare leader—and as her sister—I carry her message forward: if something feels different, speak up and demand answers. Early detection saves lives, because time is something you can never get back.”

According to the American Cancer Society, an estimated 316,000 women and 2,800 men will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer this year. When the cancer is caught early, while still localized, the five-year survival rate climbs to an impressive 99%. Overall, the five-year survival rate across all stages stands at 91%, but it drops with regional spread (86%) and distant metastasis (32%). In recent years, breast cancer diagnoses have increased among younger women, particularly those under 50.

Saturday’s (Oct 18) free-to-attend event will run from 10 am – 3 pm.