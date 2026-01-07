Supervisor Kirk Details Vote To Close Fire Station

Sonora, CA — District 3 Tuolumne County Supervisor Anaiah Kirk has submitted a new myMotherLode.com blog in which he explains why he voted to close the Mono Vista fire station at Tuesday’s meeting.

We reported that the vote was 3-2, with Supervisors Kirk, Mike Holland and Steve Griefer in support, and Jaron Brandon and Ryan Campbell opposed. The action came as Tuolumne County is losing Federal Safer grant money that had been used to expand fire services, and the county is now facing a projected $1.8 million shortfall.

Click here to view Kirk’s full blog on fire services and the budget.

The board of supervisors are invited to submit myMotherLode.com blogs as a way of communicating directly with constituents about issues facing the county. Kirk’s District Three covers Tuolumne, Twain Harte, and several communities up the Highway 108 corridor.