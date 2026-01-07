New Year’s Day Vehicle Vs. Sign Crash

Phoenix Lake, CA – A New Year’s Day crash in the Phoenix Lake area of Tuolumne County resulted in the vehicle hitting a sign and a tree.

The solo vehicle collision occurred around 11:30 a.m. on Phoenix Lake Road, west of Silver Dawn Drive. CHP spokesperson Steve Machado reports that 27-year-old Shelbie Johnson of Sonora was driving a 2013 Toyota Camry westbound. Machado added, “For an unknown reason, Johnson allowed her vehicle to leave the roadway, where she crashed into a sign. After striking the sign, the vehicle continued in a northwesterly direction and crashed into a tree.”

Luckily, Johnson sustained minor injuries, as Machado noted she was wearing her seatbelt. She was taken by ground ambulance to Adventist Health Sonora for treatment of her injuries. Machado advised that alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be a factor in this crash.