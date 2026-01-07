Sonora’s Regal Cinemas 10 Movie Theater To Close

Sonora, CA — The movie theater at 901 Sanguinetti Road in Sonora is closing this week.

A representative at the Sonora Regal Cinemas 10, who chose to stay anonymous, tells Central Sierra Broadcasting that they were notified on Monday by the property management company for the facility that the lease would not be renewed. Staff were quickly notified that the last day of operation will be on Thursday.

Attempts were also made to reach Regal’s corporate office, and the property management company, and we will pass along more information if it becomes available.

The facility at 901 Sanguinetti Road opened in 2001 and has been the central movie hub for Tuolumne County. The closest other movie theaters are in Angels Camp and the Central Valley. It is not immediately clear what the plans are for the building.