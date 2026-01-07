Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
53.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Sonora’s Regal Cinemas 10 Movie Theater To Close

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Sonora Regal Movie Theater

Sonora Regal Movie Theater

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — The movie theater at 901 Sanguinetti Road in Sonora is closing this week.

A representative at the Sonora Regal Cinemas 10, who chose to stay anonymous, tells Central Sierra Broadcasting that they were notified on Monday by the property management company for the facility that the lease would not be renewed. Staff were quickly notified that the last day of operation will be on Thursday.

Attempts were also made to reach Regal’s corporate office, and the property management company, and we will pass along more information if it becomes available.

The facility at 901 Sanguinetti Road opened in 2001 and has been the central movie hub for Tuolumne County. The closest other movie theaters are in Angels Camp and the Central Valley. It is not immediately clear what the plans are for the building.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.