Missing/Runaway Mariposa County Teen Found

Mariposa County, CA – The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office reports that a teenager who went missing during the holidays has been found.

The teenager had been missing for about a week, and detectives suspected he was a runaway. As we reported in December of last year, 16-year-old Jaxon Gutierrez was last seen with friends on Sunday, December 28, 2025, after leaving his house about 1:45 p.m. the previous day.

Sheriff’s investigators update that he was located this past Saturday, January 3, 2026. They also said that he had been reunited with his family. No further information was disclosed on how or where he was discovered, or whether it was a tip from the public, as detectives had solicited assistance in finding Gutierrez.