Update: Power Outage In Dorrington Area Of Calaveras County

Update at 2:40 p.m.: PG&E reports that the power has been restored to 337 customers whose lights went out around 9 a.m. in the Dorrington area of Calaveras County. No cause was reported by the utility.

Original post at 2:05 p.m.: Dorrington, CA—PG&E is reporting that more than 300 customers in the Dorrington area of Calaveras County are without power, as crews continue working to restore service.

Those impacted are 337 customers who lost power around 9 a.m. on the south side of Highway 4, along Sierra Parkway and Ben Thorn Drive, extending to Ottawa Drive. Noting that this is an unplanned outage, the utility advised that a “team is evaluating the electrical system to identify damaged sections and make necessary repairs in order to safely turn the power back on.”

The company gives a restoration time of 4:15 p.m.