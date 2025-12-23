CHP Wants Drivers To “Brake” Habit Of Speeding During Christmas MEP

Sonora, CA—The California Highway Patrol (CHP) encourages the public to “brake” the habit of speeding during its Holiday Enforcement Period (HEP).

The HEP will start at 6:01 p.m. on Wednesday, December 24, and end at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, December 28. During last year’s 30-hour holiday enforcement effort for Christmas, CHP officers arrested over 300 impaired drivers in just 30 hours and issued 2,251 speeding tickets—including 132 to motorists going over 100 mph. Tragically, during this same period last year, at least 17 people lost their lives in crashes across the state.

“Every instance of speeding or reckless driving carries the potential for life-changing consequences. Our officers see the destruction these choices can cause, and we urge every driver to slow down, stay alert, and make decisions that protect themselves and others. No destination is worth risking a life,” stated CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee.

The removal of hazardous drivers from California’s highways is a priority for the CHP. To help achieve this goal, it recently teamed up with the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to establish Forwarded Actions for Speeding Tickets, or FAST, a pilot program that expedites the process of removing drivers who exceed 100 mph from the road. FAST immediately submits these citations to the DMV’s Driver Safety Branch, which has the authority to suspend or revoke a license. Since May, the CHP has deployed 100 low-profile, specially designated police cars, issuing roughly 33,000 speed-related fines.

“These steps, along with the upcoming Christmas HEP, send a clear message to drivers: slow down or face being stopped,” warned the CHP. “Every decision behind the wheel matters, and obeying the speed limit can make the difference between arriving safely or not at all.”

Furthermore, winter weather may pose considerable obstacles for motorists, especially as storms hit roads across the state. Rain, snow, and debris may suddenly alter driving conditions, limiting visibility and traction while raising the chance of a crash.