Students Highlight Importance Of School Attendance Through Poster Contest

Calaveras, CA– The Calaveras County Office of Education is recognizing student creativity while reinforcing the importance of regular school attendance through its annual Attendance Counts poster contest.

Now in its eighth year, the contest was established in 2016 and invites students to artistically express why attending school matters. This year, 138 posters were submitted by students from Mark Twain Elementary, Copperopolis Elementary, Mokelumne Hill Elementary, West Point Elementary, Valley Springs Elementary, San Andreas Elementary, Toyon Middle School, and Mountain Oaks School.

The first-place winner was Daniella Espejel, a fourth-grade student at Mark Twain Union Elementary in Ms. Rodriguez’s class. She received a $150 award. Her poster will be displayed throughout the county in schools, local businesses, and government offices. Second place went to Paloma Wallis, a sixth-grade student at Toyon Middle School in Ms. Carter’s class, who received $100. Third place was awarded to Ashlynn Shropshire, also a sixth grader at Toyon Middle School in Ms. Carter’s class, who received $50.

County education officials said the contest highlights the role consistent attendance plays in academic success, social connection, and building a sense of community. Students may face barriers such as transportation challenges, scheduling issue,s or feeling disconnected from school. Officials said the goal is to help students feel supported and understand why attendance matters.

Kristina Smith, director of student support services and chair of the School Attendance Review Board(SARB), said students want to feel a sense of belonging and connection. She said SARB works with students, families, and county agencies to identify challenges and explore solutions, adding that the poster contest helps reinforce the message that regular attendance is important. Superintendent Jared Hungerford said regular attendance is critical to learning and that SARB’s multi-agency approach helps students overcome barriers so they can fully engage in school and reach their potential.

SARB includes representatives from school districts, parents, school resource officers, special education, county probation, health and human services, the sheriff’s office, Resource Connection, child welfare, county mental health, and the district attorney’s office.