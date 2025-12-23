Christmas Holiday Travel To Surpass Last Year’s Record

Sonora, CA – As millions of Americans are traveling this Christmas holiday, AAA forecasts a 2.2% increase this year, surpassing last year’s record of 119.7 million travelers.

Nationwide, 122.4 million people are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home during that period. AAA projects that California will see an increase of more than 445,000 compared with 2024’s numbers, as more than 16.5 million people will travel that same distance over the 13-day year-end holiday period that started December 20 and ends January 1.

“Year-end travel is a mix of family road trips, friend getaways, and tropical vacations,” said Doug Johnson, spokesperson for AAA Northern California. “Holiday celebrations look different for everyone, but a common thread is the desire to travel, whether it’s returning to your hometown or exploring new destinations.”

AAA provided this breakdown of year-end travelers by mode of transportation: