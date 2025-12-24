Cal Fire Awards Nearly 11 Million In Wildfire Prevention Grants

Sacramento, CA– CAL FIRE has awarded $10,956,926.65 in Wildfire Prevention Grants to projects located throughout Senate District 4, announced Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil.

The funding represents nearly 18 percent of the total statewide allocation and will support wildfire mitigation efforts in El Dorado, Mariposa, Inyo, Madera, Amador, Mono, and Tuolumne counties. The district includes large forested regions, rural communities, and wildland-urban interface areas that have experienced significant wildfire activity in recent years. According to CAL FIRE, the grants will fund projects focused on hazardous fuels reduction, community education, and wildfire planning aimed at reducing risk to homes, infrastructure, and natural resources.

Alvarado-Gil said the funding addresses ongoing wildfire risks in the region and supports local prevention efforts. CAL FIRE administers the grants as part of its statewide wildfire resilience strategy.

CAL FIRE’s wildfire prevention grants are part of broader state efforts to reduce wildfire risk through mitigation, preparedness, and community-based planning initiatives. A story detailing state-funded projects in Tuolumne County can be found here.