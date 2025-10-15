Arrests Made In String Of Mariposa North County Burglaries

Mariposa County, CA – Raids on several illegal marijuana grows have led Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) investigators to arrest several suspects in a string of North County burglaries that even stretched into Tuolumne County.

Sheriff’s officials highlight that these arrests show how crimes such as illegal marijuana cultivation, drug sales, and burglaries often overlap within criminal networks. They reported that for the past several months, residents in the Greeley Hill area have been “terrorized by a string of residential burglaries, resulting in the theft of tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of property.”

Sheriff’s officials shared that as the burglary investigations were underway, the sheriff’s Marijuana Enforcement Team (M.E.T.) raided a marijuana cultivation in Greeley Hill on July 22, 2025, resulting in the eradication of 3,870 plants and one arrest, as reported here. That led to a search of an illegal pot grow in Ceres five days later, on July 27, 2025, where agents seized processed marijuana, $15,680 in cash, and six firearms while making another arrest. Following these two seizures, police dug into the drug sales of these businesses and discovered a link to the continuous North County burglaries.

“These leads established probable cause for multiple search warrants targeting properties in the Greeley Hill area,” stated sheriff’s officials.

Then, on September 29, 2025, several area residences were searched, and stolen items from Mariposa and Tuolumne counties were uncovered, including 43 firearms (some stolen), over a thousand rounds of ammunition, half an ounce of methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia consistent with sales. The raids resulted in three felony arrests, but the suspects’ names were not released.

“This investigation shows the dedication of our deputies and investigators who are protecting the people of Mariposa County,” praised Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese. “What began as a series of burglaries and illegal marijuana grows led to uncovering broader criminal activity involving drugs and firearms. By working tirelessly and with the support of our partner agencies and community, we were able to disrupt these criminal networks and recover stolen property that belongs to our residents and get guns out of criminals’ hands. Our commitment is clear; we will continue to pursue those who victimize our community and hold them accountable.”

The investigations remain ongoing, according to sheriff’s officials, who add that detectives continue to identify additional suspects connected to these crimes. Anyone with information regarding these burglaries or other criminal activity is asked to contact the MCSO at 209-966-3615 or send an anonymous tip using the Mariposa County Sheriff App.