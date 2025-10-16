Glenn Bass Run To Benefit Sonora High Cross Country

Sonora, CA — The community is invited to take part in the upcoming Glenn Bass Run this Saturday at the Wildcat Ranch located at the corner of Tuolumne Road and Wards Ferry Road.

Sonora High Cross Country Coach Brian Forbes reports that all proceeds raised from the event will benefit the team. The annual run is named after longtime former coach Glenn Bass. The one-mile fun run will start at 8:30 am, and the 5K run is at 9 am.

It uses the same course that is utilized by the high school cross country leagues at the Wildcat Ranch. It is set along rolling hills surrounded by oaks and open grassland. Participants will navigate a figure-eight course and complete the second loop twice before the downhill finish.

Click here for the online registration signup. This year, there will be cash prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners of the 5K race for both men and women. The cost is around $18 to enter the 1-mile run and $30 for the 5K (price includes all fees).

The benefit run has been taking place for over a decade.