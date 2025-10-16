Memorial Service Planned For Late Senator Oller

Amador County, CA — A memorial service and celebration of life will be held later this month for Rico Oller, who represented the Mother Lode in the California Assembly, and later the Senate, between 1996 and 2004.

The longtime Calaveras resident, who also spent time living in Nevada, was 67 years old. He passed away unexpectedly in San Andreas on September 12. Click here to view an earlier story.

Oller’s family announces that the Amador County Fairgrounds in Plymouth, nestled in the Sierra Foothills, will be the site of the service. It is scheduled for Sunday, October 26, at 1 pm.

During his time in the legislature, Oller was known for lobbying for limited government, being a Constitutional conservative, and an avid supporter of Second Amendment rights.

He was also a leader in the local business community, owning DRI Supply, Sequoia Insulation, and Carson Valley Insulation.

He is survived by his wife Londa, sons Will, Jeffery, and Spencer, and daughter Rachel.