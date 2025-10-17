Mountain Lion Sighting In The Phoenix Lake Area

Phoenix Lake, CA – A mountain lion sighting yesterday in the Phoenix Lake area of Tuolumne County has the homeowner sounding the alarm to neighbors about the possible dangers.

The big cat in the image box was caught on security cameras just after six yesterday morning, and the homeowners want to warn their neighbors to keep their pets inside, especially at night. The residence is in the 21000 block of Phoenix Lake Road near Fern Lane. The footage shows the cougar strolling through their backyard, past a tree, a lawn chair, and a fire pit.

The homeowner tells Clarke Broadcasting that she has already reported the mountain lion sighting to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW). While department officials stress that a person is one thousand times more likely to be struck by lightning than attacked by a mountain lion, they do offer these precautions to reduce the risk of encountering a mountain lion: