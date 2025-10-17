Belleview Is Blue Zones Approved, As Initiative Nears Transition

Belleview Recognition - From left, top row: Christina Cromwell (Cafeteria Manager), Carmel Portillo (Superintendent Principal) From right, top row: Zack Kerzich (Athletic Director), Stephanie Stark (Teacher and coordinator for staff fitness challenges) Students featured are members of Student Council (top row): Sidney Portillo, Cordelia Strain, Hailey Lassor, Riley Young, Holden McGuire, Tessa Stephens, Gracie Lambert, Guadalupe Young, Alivia Shepherd (bottom row): Waylon Livingston, Wyatt Sindelar, Lucas McGee, Levi McGee, Maximus Williams, Espen Marcoccia, Waylon Petersen.

Sonora, CA — The Belleview Elementary School recently earned Blue Zones project designation, a milestone in the school’s commitment to student and community well-being.

The Tuolumne County Blue Zones Project, a five-year-initiative, started in 2021. It was brought to Tuolumne County through local support from Adventist Health Sonora. It promotes healthy lifestyles and policy decisions that lead to longer and more fulfilling lives.

A celebration was recently held at Belleview Elementary after it became the 8th school in Tuolumne County to receive the Blue Zones approval status.

Belleview updated its Wellness Policy in August of 2022 and committed to a tri-annual revision process using the Blue Zones Project Pledge. They have banned soda on campus with the exception of unsweetened, carbonated water. The student cafeteria features a salad bar, fruits and veggies are served with every meal, there are no fried foods, and student artwork is up promoting healthy eating.

There is also robust Spark PE curriculum offering dedicated physical education classes and in-classroom movement options.

In addition, there have been mindful movement classes, new bike racks, and the promotion of hydration stations.

Belleview Superintendent of Schools, Carmel Portillo, states, “This distinction reflects our commitment to creating an environment where students, staff, and families can thrive—academically, socially, and personally.”

She continues, “Being a Blue Zones School means we intentionally cultivate healthy habits, positive connections, and a sense of purpose in everything we do. From encouraging movement throughout the day, to providing nutritious options, to fostering a supportive and inclusive community, we are helping our students build lifelong skills for well-being. We have many traditions and practices that reflect this distinction.”

The Tuolumne County Blue Zones project will run through next March, with dedicated staffing, with the hope that volunteers and other stakeholders carry on the legacy as part of that transition phase. A local stakeholders meeting was held earlier this week, attended by national Blue Zones representatives, where some of the highlights of the last five years were discussed and celebrated.