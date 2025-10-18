Sonora Remains Undefeated In High School Football

Written by Nick Stuart

Sonora defeated league opponent Ripon in a 46-20 victory that started close before Sonora pulled away with a decisive victory. Sonora won the coin toss and deferred to start the game. The Wildcats’ defense earned a quick three-and-out to open the game. A methodical drive led by quarterback Eli Ingalls ended in a quarterback keeper for the first points of the game. Ripon answered with a quarterback score of their own on a keeper, but missed an extra point attempt and allowed Sonora to maintain a one-point lead. Sonora answered with a quick score on a 45-yard run from Cash Byington, but then missed their extra point attempt.

In the second quarter, the Wildcats threw an interception that allowed Ripon to return the ball to the Wildcats’ 20-yard line before ultimately tying the game with thirteen apiece. The Wildcats scored with another Eli Ingalls quarterback keeper, and Ripon answered with a score after a long scramble from Shaw, their quarterback. As the first half wound to a close with under a minute left to play, Cash Byington ran in another scoring run to take the lead 27-20.

The Wildcats received the kick to start the second half and ran a long series down the field, resulting in the first of three touchdowns by Cash Byington. The Wildcats’ defense kept constant pressure on the Ripon quarterback, and they were able to keep them from scoring in the entire second half of play. As the game wound to a close, Ingalls scored on a fourth-down quarterback keeper and ended the game with a 46-20 victory.

The Wildcats will have a bye next week but will return the following week to face league opponent Ripon Christian in what is predicted to be a close game.

The Chicken Ranch Casino Player of the Game was #66 Sam Alderman, and the Hot Hit of the Game was #21 Michael Gentis.