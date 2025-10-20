TC Supervisors To Discuss Fire Debris Removal, Charlie Kirk Resolution

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will vote on an urgency resolution designed to speed up the removal of debris from the TCU Lightning Complex Fire.

It is on Tuesday’s meeting agenda.

In addition, there will be a vote on whether to declare October 14, 2025 as a National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk in Tuolumne County.

There will also be a resolution recognizing dispatcher Lisa Ohler for her 25 years of service, and a resolution declaring this week as National School Bus Safety Week in the county.

Closed session discussions are planned for ongoing labor negotiations and to talk about the hiring of a new County Administrative Officer.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 9 am in the Board meeting room.