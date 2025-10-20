Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
70.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

TC Supervisors To Discuss Fire Debris Removal, Charlie Kirk Resolution

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will vote on an urgency resolution designed to speed up the removal of debris from the TCU Lightning Complex Fire.

It is on Tuesday’s meeting agenda.

In addition, there will be a vote on whether to declare October 14, 2025 as a National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk in Tuolumne County.

There will also be a resolution recognizing dispatcher Lisa Ohler for her 25 years of service, and a resolution declaring this week as National School Bus Safety Week in the county.

Closed session discussions are planned for ongoing labor negotiations and to talk about the hiring of a new County Administrative Officer.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 9 am in the Board meeting room.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.