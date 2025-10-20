Summerville Union High Named To Statewide Honor Roll

Summerville, CA– Summerville Union High School District has been named to the Educational Results Partnership’s 2025 Honor Roll, a statewide list recognizing California public schools and districts for exceptional academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps.

The Honor Roll, now in its 11th year, highlights top-performing schools, school districts, and charter schools that demonstrate strong student outcomes, particularly among higher-poverty and historically disadvantaged populations. Summerville Union High is one of 158 districts statewide—about 21 percent of all eligible districts—to make this year’s list. Selections were based on data from the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress for the 2023–2025 academic years. According to ERP, the Honor Roll aims to spotlight districts fostering a culture of high achievement and preparing students with critical reading, writing, and math skills valued by employers. The recognition program, presented in partnership with business leaders, is the only one in the state based solely on objective student achievement data.

The California Honor Roll is presented by the Campaign for Business and Education Excellence in collaboration with statewide and local business groups, including the Los Angeles and San Francisco Chambers of Commerce.