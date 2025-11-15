Warning: Mountain Lion Sighting In Ponderosa Hills

Sonora, CA – A mountain lion was captured on a Ponderosa Hills home security video killing a goat, and the resident wants to warn neighbors to be cautious.

The carcass of the goat can be seen in the image box after it was attacked and killed in a small fenced pasture overnight on Monday, November 10, 2025. The cougar then dragged the 150-pound goat to a fence corner and hid it near heavy brush. The unidentified homeowner relayed to Central Sierra Broadcasting that the big cat returned around 4:30 p.m. the next day. It waited until the cover of darkness to jump the fence and feed on the goat again. The homeowner stated that when they returned from work the day of the sighting, they searched the area with a flashlight and scared it off.

The homeowner shared that while the mountain lion has not been seen on video again, their major concern is that children are still playing outside in the afternoon, when the cougar was active, and they wanted to warn neighbors of the danger.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office was also notified of the threat, according to the resident, who is still trying to reach state wildlife officials to report the sighting.