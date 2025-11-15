Wildcats Sink Pirates In High School Football Opening Playoffs

Written by: Zeb Drivdahl

The Sonora Wildcats won their opening round contest in the CIF Sac Joaquin Division 6 playoffs, defeating the Wheatland Pirates 49-7.

Wheatland won the coin toss and elected to receive the opening kickoff. Sonora forced a quick three-and-out on defense, and a shanked punt gave the Wildcats excellent field possession on the Pirate 48-yard line. The Sonora offense wasted no time putting points on the board, as a series of big runs by Eli Ingalls and Cash Byington set up a Corbin Boco touchdown on an 18-yard option pitch. Wheatland answered on their next possession, switching to a pass-heavy attack, which finished with a scramble drill touchdown throw to tie the game at 7 all. The tie did not last long, as Cash Byington took the ensuing kickoff to the house for a 70-yard return touchdown. The Sonora defense forced another three-and-out on the next possession, giving the Wildcats the ball and a 14-7 lead to start the second quarter.

The Wildcat offense engineered a methodical drive to start the second quarter, as Brody Speer ripped off a number of big runs to get Sonora into the red zone. Ingalls finished off the drive with a 5-yard option keeper to give the Wildcats a 21-7 lead. The Pirates moved the ball efficiently down the field on their next drive, but the Wildcat defense stiffened in the red zone and forced Wheatland to go for it on a 4th and 10. On the 4th down play, a ferocious Wildcat pass rush forced the Pirate quarterback to throw a jump ball to the end zone that was intercepted by Steven Morfoot in the end zone. Energized by the turnover, the Wildcats went for the kill shot on their first play after the turnover and hit pay dirt, as Ingalls threw a beautiful deep ball to Morfoot for an 84-yard touchdown to give Sonora a 28-7 lead at halftime.

The Wildcats received the second-half kickoff and wasted no time extending their lead. A big run from Steven Olley put the ball on the Pirate 6-yard line, and one play later, Byington took the off-tackle handoff into the end zone for a 35-7 lead. The Pirates made some quick gains on their next drive, but a 4th down stop by the Wildcats took the wind out of their sails and ended any comeback hopes. Sonora would add touchdowns from Morfoot and Dallas Lattin before time expired and sealed the 49-7 win.

Lemar Vaughn delivered the Faust Heating and Air Hot Hit of the Game, delivering a punishing hit on a first-quarter kickoff. Caden Burd was the Chicken Ranch Casino Player of the Game for his outstanding defensive play, which included multiple batted passes and quarterback hurries. Sonora will host the Bradshaw Christian Pride next Friday at Dunlavy Field, with the winner advancing to the section title game.