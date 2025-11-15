Sonora Man Wanted On Felony Parole Warrant Arrested After Disturbance

Sonora, CA – A Sonora man already wanted on a felony warrant caused a disturbance this week and ended up in handcuffs again.

Sonora Police Department (SPD) officers on Wednesday, November 12, just after noon, were dispatched to Yaney Avenue for a report of a man, later identified as 35-year-old Nathan Poe, causing a disturbance. Officers suspected Poe of being under the influence of a controlled substance and determined he had an ongoing parole violation warrant.

When officers found Poe at his residence and questioned him, he was “immediately uncooperative,” according to SPD spokesperson Michael DaRosa, who stated that Poe resisted when being taken into custody for his warrant.

“Poe refused to follow the officer’s commands,” relayed DaRosa. “After a brief struggle, Poe was taken into custody and medically cleared before being booked.”

Poe is under a no-bail warrant and now faces a felony parole warrant and an aggravated obstruction of a peace officer charge. Although police did not disclose the details of the warrant, as reported here, Poe was arrested almost five years ago (12/28/2020) for getting aggressive with an East Sonora grocery store employee and ended up behind bars for robbery.